TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Price Performance

TaskUs stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.