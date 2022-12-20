Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Decreased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Target were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

