Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $54.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health Company Profile

SYNH opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

