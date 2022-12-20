Surge Energy Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Surge Energy has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

