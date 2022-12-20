Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

