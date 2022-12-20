Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.