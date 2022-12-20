Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $413,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.