Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.26) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.74) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday.

Südzucker Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €16.21 ($17.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.57. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 1 year high of €15.72 ($16.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

