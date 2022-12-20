Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.13

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $277,905.54 and $10.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041288 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072655 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.