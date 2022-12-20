Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $576,814.61 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $262.42 or 0.01559864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $853.83 or 0.05080863 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00498514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.67 or 0.29537187 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 236.15305783 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $407,194.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.