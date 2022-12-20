StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Cap of $41.54 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.65 or 0.05063240 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00495243 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.61 or 0.29343398 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.