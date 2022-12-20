StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Cap of $41.54 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.65 or 0.05063240 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00495243 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.61 or 0.29343398 BTC.
StormX Profile
StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
