Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $321.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

