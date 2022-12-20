StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE ZEN opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 991.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

