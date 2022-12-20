StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
AGLE opened at $0.36 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
