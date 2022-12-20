StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
GBR opened at $1.08 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.