StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
ADXS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $25.60.
Advaxis Company Profile
