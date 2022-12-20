Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,255 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 9,475 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,772. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

