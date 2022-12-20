Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.91. 15,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,330. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

