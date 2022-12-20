Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BLK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $692.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,063. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $675.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

