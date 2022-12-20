Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.32 million.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

