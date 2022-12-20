Status Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $80.98 million and $1.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00226341 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,920,652,246 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,920,652,246.4051423 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02029113 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,385,975.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

