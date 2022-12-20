Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFM. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. 20,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,134. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

