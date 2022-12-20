Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $51.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.79.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

