Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Down 3.5%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 45,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,392,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 25.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

