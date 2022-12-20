SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $18.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Up 0.2 %

SLM opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. SLM has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

