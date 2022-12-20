SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.73.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

