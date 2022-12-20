SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.73.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
See Also
