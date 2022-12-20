SK Growth Opportunities Co.’s (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

SK Growth Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 21st. SK Growth Opportunities had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Up 0.1 %

SKGRU stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. SK Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

