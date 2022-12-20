Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Decreases By 10.8%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 1,075,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,397.3 days.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
Shares of KSANF stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $21.41.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
