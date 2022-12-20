Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Decreases By 10.8%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 1,075,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,397.3 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of KSANF stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

