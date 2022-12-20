Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declines By 10.5%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 762,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 90,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

