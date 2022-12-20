Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 10.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

