Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Sempra Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $124.44 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

