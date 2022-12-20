Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

