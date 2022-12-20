Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. 14,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

