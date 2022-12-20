Schwab Charitable Fund Has $716,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average is $240.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.