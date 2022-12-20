Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

SB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

NYSE SB opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.49 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 57.07% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 357.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 99,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.