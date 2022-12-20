Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 53810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

