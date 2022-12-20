RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,905.39

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $56.27 million and approximately $21,905.39 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $16,476.61 or 1.00033559 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,471.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00387802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00878032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00092291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00600834 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00274369 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.18279697 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,731.02851629 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,180.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

