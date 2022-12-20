Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $210.41 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $210.41 million and $997,096.71 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,275.59 or 0.07633716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,954 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,267.11820892 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $720,943.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

