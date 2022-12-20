Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $27.50

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Roblox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

