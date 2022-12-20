RiverTree Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 2.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,747 shares of company stock worth $136,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.