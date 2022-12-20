RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE RNG opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.