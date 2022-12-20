Reviewing Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cielo and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 2 1 0 2.33 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.6% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cielo and Future FinTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 1.04 -$93.59 million $0.06 13.84 Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.58 -$13.60 million N/A N/A

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cielo.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 7.75% 6.86% 0.94% Future FinTech Group -30.11% -15.52% -13.30%

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats Future FinTech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

(Get Rating)

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

