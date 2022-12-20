Retirement Planning Group Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp grew its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 121,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

