Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 2.18% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DYNF opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

