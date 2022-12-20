Retirement Planning Group Has $518,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,847,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

