Retirement Planning Group Acquires New Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.