Renren Inc. (RENN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 31.5585 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Renren Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Renren has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Get Renren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

Renren Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in Renren by 69.2% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Renren by 254,316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.