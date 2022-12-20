Renren Inc. (RENN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 31.5585 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Renren Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Renren has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Renren Company Profile
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
