Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,025 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.01. 22,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

