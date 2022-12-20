Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

