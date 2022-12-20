Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.34 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NEE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.47. 46,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,052,836. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.